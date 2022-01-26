Cummins Elevates Head Of Ethics To Lead Risk, ESG

Global power company Cummins Inc. has elevated its vice president of ethics and compliance to become its first chief risk officer and leader of environmental, social and governance strategy.
Cummins said...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now