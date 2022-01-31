Ga. DA Seeks FBI's Help After 'Alarming' Trump Rally Remarks

The Georgia district attorney investigating former President Donald Trump over his conduct regarding the state's 2020 general election result has asked for FBI support, following "alarming" remarks that he allegedly made...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now