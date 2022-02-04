Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. Judges Affirm Lin Wood 'Gag Order' In Client Fee Spat

By Rosie Manins · February 4, 2022, 7:26 PM EST

The Georgia Court of Appeals affirmed Friday a lower court's ruling that controversial attorney L. Lin Wood can't disparage his former colleagues in a dispute over shared client fees, which he...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest litigation developments in Lexis

Discover

Documents

promo The Law360 Pulse Merger Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Meet The Attys Helming Ex-Dolphins Coach's Suit Against NFLDaily Litigation
  2. 5 Questions With Ex-NJ Justice Joining McCarter & EnglishDaily Litigation
  3. Atty Says Query About Missing 401(k) Money Got Her Fired Daily Litigation

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders NEWPulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact