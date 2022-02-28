Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fisher Phillips Continues Philly Growth With Of Counsel Hire

By James Boyle · February 28, 2022, 4:14 PM EST

An employment attorney has recently moved his practice from Jackson Lewis PC to Fisher Phillips' expanding Philadelphia office.

Jason Roberts joined Fisher Phillips as an of counsel member of the firm's...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Pennsylvania legal trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The Law360 Pulse Merger Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Bayard Atty Elected Philly Bar Association Biz Section Chair Pennsylvania Pulse
  2. Fields Howell Opens Philly Office With Two Lateral HiresPennsylvania Pulse
  3. 5 Of the Most Notable Mid-Law Partnership Classes Of '22Pennsylvania Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders NEWPulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact