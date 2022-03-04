Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wilkinson Barker Knauer Promotes Media Law Expert

By Jack Rodgers · March 4, 2022, 10:52 AM EST

Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP has promoted an attorney with a knack for navigating media regulations and other communications-related law to partner, the firm announced Thursday.

Emilie de Lozier is Wilkinson Barker's...

