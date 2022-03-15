Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cohen Seglias Hires New York Partner For Employment Group

By Parker Quinlan · March 15, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT

Construction-focused firm Cohen Seglias Pallas Greenhall & Furman PC has announced that it has added to its labor and employment group by bringing a new partner to its New York office from...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest New York legal trends in Lexis

Discover

promo 2022 Associate Salary And Bonus Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. White & Case Scores Partner For Tech Deals Team In NYNew York Pulse
  2. Holland & Knight Adds Ex-PwC Director In New YorkNew York Pulse
  3. How Remote Work Is Complicating Law Firms' TaxesNew York Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders NEWPulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact