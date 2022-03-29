Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cooley Adds Linklaters Antitrust Head To Brussels Office

By Emily Lever · March 29, 2022, 3:47 PM EDT

Cooley LLP announced Tuesday that its Brussels office has brought on board the head of Linklaters LLP's antitrust and foreign investment practice, amid what's anticipated to be a time of high...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest litigation developments in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2022 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Benesch Adds Experienced Litigation Partner In ChicagoDaily Litigation
  2. Workers Want $10M Atty Fees In $30M Apple Bag-Check SuitDaily Litigation
  3. Attys Say Broker To Blame In Coverage MishapDaily Litigation

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders NEWPulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact