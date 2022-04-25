Skadden Top Atty Joins ByteDance As CFO In China

ByteDance Ltd., the Chinese parent company of social networking platform TikTok, has named outside counsel Julie Gao as its new chief financial officer, presumably to help jumpstart its stalled initial public...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now