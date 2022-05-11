Judge Tosses Racial Discrimination Suit Against NJ State Bar

The former assistant general counsel and director of diversity initiatives for the New Jersey State Bar Association is considering appealing the dismissal of the racial discrimination claims she brought against the...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now