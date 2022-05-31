Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Saul Ewing Must Conduct Ethics Screen In Superfund Suit

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez · May 31, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT

A Pennsylvania federal judge on Tuesday said that because of "an appearance of impropriety," Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP must conduct an ethics screen in Superfund litigation to ensure that...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Pennsylvania legal trends in Lexis

Discover

Documents

promo The 2022 Summer Associates Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Timoney Knox Acquires Pa. Firm To Boost Estate OfferingsPennsylvania Pulse
  2. Law360 Names 2022's Top Attorneys Under 40Pennsylvania Pulse
  3. Robinson & Cole Joins Legal Industry's Ukraine Relief EffortsPennsylvania Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders NEWPulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact