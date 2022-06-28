Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Real Estate Co. Can't Get $12M Virus Coverage Under Policy

By Grace Dixon · June 28, 2022, 8:12 PM EDT

A Connecticut state court judge axed a real estate investment firm's bid to recoup more than $12 million in pandemic-related losses from its insurer, finding that the claim falls clearly within...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Connecticut legal trends in Lexis

Discover

Documents

logo The 2022 Law360 400

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Conn. Legal Associates Remember Justice William SullivanConnecticut Pulse
  2. Carmody Torrance Adds Pair Of Attys In Conn.Connecticut Pulse
  3. 4 Big Trends In Connecticut's Legal Industry In 2021Connecticut Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights NEWLegal Tech

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact