Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CFPB Says ArentFox Can't Drop Bond Co. Client Facing Suit

By Katryna Perera · June 30, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and several state attorneys general urged a Virginia federal judge on Thursday to deny a motion from a group of ArentFox Schiff LLP attorneys to withdraw...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest litigation developments in Lexis

Discover

Documents

logo The 2022 Law360 400

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. How To Convince Wary Clients That Legal Tech Is Worth ItDaily Litigation
  2. King & Spalding Adds 3 Food And Beverage Attys In LA, SFDaily Litigation
  3. NY Law Firm Beats Malpractice Claim In 'Doxxing' SuitDaily Litigation

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights NEWLegal Tech

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact