Connecticut Bar Foundation Names Student Essay Winners

Three Connecticut high school students have won the Connecticut Bar Foundation and James W. Cooper Fellows 22nd Annual Quintin Johnstone Statewide High School Essay Contest, earning cash prizes, the foundation announced....
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now