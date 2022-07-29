Sorrels Law Lands New Senior Counsel In Houston

Sorrels Law in Houston has selected an experienced personal injury and product liability attorney as new senior counsel.
Tom Stillwell will lead Sorrels' aviation section and be senior trial counsel for...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now