Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Contract Co. Ironclad Hires Ex-Twilio VP As Marketing Chief

By Matt Perez · August 8, 2022, 2:53 PM EDT

California-based contract lifecycle management company Ironclad further bolstered its executive wing this year by hiring Twilio's former senior vice president as its new marketing chief, the company announced on Monday....

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest legal industry trends in Lexis

Discover

pulse front promo Law360's Diversity Snapshot: How Firms Stack Up

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Six Tech, E-Discovery Leaders Join Merlin's Advisory BoardLegal Tech
  2. Love Of Law And Tech Drew This Atty To His First GC RoleLegal Tech
  3. Legal Tech Smashed Investment Records In 2021Legal Tech

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 NEWDiversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law NEWLegal Tech Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact