Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-EPA Official Joins Heideman Nudelman

By Jack Rodgers · August 9, 2022, 1:35 PM EDT

A former official in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has joined Heideman Nudelman & Kalik PC as of counsel, the firm has announced.

Joseph A. Cannon early in his career worked...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest legal industry trends in Lexis

Discover

pulse front promo Law360's Diversity Snapshot: How Firms Stack Up

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. How Alpaca Farmers Led Hogan Lovells Atty To Space LawDC Pulse
  2. Steptoe & Johnson Adds Gov't Contracts PartnerDC Pulse
  3. Senate Approves 9th Circ. Pick In Speedy ConfirmationDC Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 NEWDiversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law NEWLegal Tech Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact