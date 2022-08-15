Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circuit Partially Revives NY Transit Worker's ADA Suit

By Christine DeRosa · August 15, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT

The Second Circuit on Monday partially vacated a lower court's ruling granting summary judgment to the New York City Transit Authority on whether an employee's permanent injury is a disability under...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Connecticut legal trends in Lexis

Discover

Documents

pulse front promo Law360's Diversity Snapshot: How Firms Stack Up

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Davis Polk Unveils Hybrid Plan For May Office ReturnConnecticut Pulse
  2. With Dem Bill, BigLaw Braces For A Clean Energy Hiring SpreeConnecticut Pulse
  3. Wiggin And Dana Wins Big In Fraud Case Like A 'Movie Script'Connecticut Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 NEWDiversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law NEWLegal Tech Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact