Aussie Legal Tech Co. IDs Ex-Galilee Official As New CEO

Australian legal technology company thelawstore.com.au has named as its new CEO the former director of industry partnerships at Galilee Solicitors, which partly owns the company, the official has announced.
Lara Paholski...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now