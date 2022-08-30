Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sanctions Tossed In NJ Construction Biz Control Dispute

By Emily Lever · August 30, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT

Sanctions weren't warranted against a pro se litigant and his former attorney in a dispute over control of a New Jersey construction company because there was no evidence the litigant's accusation...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest New Jersey legal trends in Lexis

Discover

Documents

promo How Firms Stack Up On Gender Equity

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Hoffmann & Baron Brings On Patent Agent In NJNew Jersey Pulse
  2. NJ Judge Awards Fees Above Limit In Police Brutality CaseNew Jersey Pulse
  3. Meet NJ Federal Court's New Magistrate JudgeNew Jersey Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard NEWGlass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law NEWLegal Tech Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact