Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Uber Cyber Chief Blames In-House Atty As Trial Starts

By Bonnie Eslinger · September 7, 2022, 10:02 PM EDT

Uber's former head of security illegally paid hackers $100,000 to conceal a 2016 data breach, a federal prosecutor told a California jury Wednesday at the start of the ex-employee's criminal obstruction...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest in-house counsel trends in Lexis

Discover

pulse home promo The 2022 Summer Associates Survey: Part 2

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. The Top In-House Hires Of AugustIn-House
  2. What GCs Should Know About The Inflation Reduction ActIn-House
  3. UCLA Professor To Teach Course On 'Elon Musk Law'In-House

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard NEWGlass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law NEWLegal Tech Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact