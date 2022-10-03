Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Attys Lose USPTO Privileges Over Foreign Sponsorship Scam

By Dave Simpson · October 3, 2022, 9:02 PM EDT

Two attorneys, from the firms of YK Law LLP and Meritech Law LLC, abused the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's online sponsorship tool by sponsoring non-U.S. licensed foreign attorneys and non-attorneys,...

