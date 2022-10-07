Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Dilworth Paxson Adds Experienced Bond Counsel In Philly

By James Boyle · October 7, 2022, 3:42 PM EDT

Philadelphia-based Dilworth Paxson LLP has expanded its transactional team with the addition this week of an attorney specializing in public finance matters....

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Pennsylvania legal trends in Lexis

Discover

pulse home promo The 2022 Summer Associates Survey: Part 2

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. The 4 Law Firms That GCs Most Hate To Face In CourtPennsylvania Pulse
  2. Buchanan Ingersoll Grows E-Discovery Team With Expert AttyPennsylvania Pulse
  3. 'Rude' Ex-Judge Hit With Sanctions For Temper In CourtroomPennsylvania Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars NEWSummer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact