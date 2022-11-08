Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Dershowitz, Boies, Epstein Victim Resolve Defamation Suits

By Hailey Konnath · November 8, 2022, 10:30 PM EST

Prominent attorney Alan Dershowitz, a woman who claimed he sexually molested her in her youth, and the woman's attorney David Boies have resolved yearslong defamation battles in both New York state...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest New York legal trends in Lexis

Discover

Documents

promo navy Average Partner Pay Surpasses $1M, But Not All Are Happy

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Some BigLaw Associates Will Likely Earn Less Money In 2022New York Pulse
  2. Trump Org. Appeals Monitorship, Says It May 'Grind To A Halt'New York Pulse
  3. Goodell Picks Former AG of NJ To Hear NFL's Watson AppealNew York Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars Summer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact