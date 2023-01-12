Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Context Is Key When Weighing Bias In AI Legal Tools

By Sarah Martinson · January 12, 2023, 2:09 PM EST

Reports about facial recognition software and algorithms that discriminate against Black people have drawn attention to bias in artificial intelligence, but not all bias is bad, according to a panel hosted...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest legal industry trends in Lexis

Discover

Law360 Pulse Prestige Leaders These Firms Are The 2022 Prestige Leaders

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. From Big Tech To BigLaw: Microsoft Atty Joins Morgan LewisModern Lawyer
  2. McDonald's Deal Has GCs On Alert For Sex, Lies And The SECModern Lawyer
  3. SEC Sues Covington To Reveal Clients Affected By 2020 HackModern Lawyer

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars Summer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Small Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact