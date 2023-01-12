Brooklyn DA Says Atty Fired For Defiance, Not COVID Concern

The Brooklyn District Attorney's Office pushed back on claims it fired a prosecutor who expressed COVID-19 concerns, telling a federal judge Thursday that it was tracking down evidence to show insubordination...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now