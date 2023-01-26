Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady Tap Latham On FTX Promo Case

By Jessica Corso · January 26, 2023, 7:18 PM EST

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen and her ex-husband, football player Tom Brady, are among the former celebrity promoters of failed crypto firm FTX who are calling in BigLaw firms to defend them against...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Florida legal trends in Lexis

Discover

Documents

Law360 Pulse Prestige Leaders These Firms Are The 2022 Prestige Leaders

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Atty Unlawfully Suspended By DeSantis Asks For Job BackFlorida Pulse
  2. Legal Services Co. Ends Trade Secrets Suit Against Ex-PartnerFlorida Pulse
  3. Robbins Geller Elects Partners In California, FloridaFlorida Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars Summer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Small Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact