Atty Whose Tax Conviction Was Overturned Enters Guilty Plea

By Catherine Marfin · March 28, 2023, 11:18 PM EDT

A former Houston attorney whose conviction in a multimillion-dollar tax fraud scheme was overturned by the Fifth Circuit last year pled guilty Tuesday to one count of a four-count indictment first handed...

Documents

