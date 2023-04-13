Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DeSantis Says Ousted Prosecutor's Speech Wasn't Protected

By Madison Arnold · April 13, 2023, 4:28 PM EDT

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has told the Eleventh Circuit that he properly suspended state attorney Andrew Warren over "government speech" and not protected First Amendment speech, saying the appellate court should...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Georgia legal trends in Lexis

Discover

Documents

Law360 Pulse Lawyer Satisfaction Survey promo The 2023 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Georgia Powerhouses Meld Legacy, Innovation To Stay On TopGeorgia Pulse
  2. Ex-Akerman Labor Pro Joins Seyfarth In AtlantaGeorgia Pulse
  3. Why Firm Mergers Can Sink Attorney SatisfactionGeorgia Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars Summer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Small Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact