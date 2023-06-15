Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

LabMD's Malpractice, Fraud Claims In Ga. Sent To Arbitration

By Emily Johnson · June 15, 2023, 4:45 PM EDT

A Georgia federal judge has directed defunct cancer diagnostic company LabMD and its founder to go to arbitration for their malpractice and fraud claims against Dinsmore and Shohl LLP and others for...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest litigation developments in Lexis

Discover

Documents

promo The 2023 Summer Associates Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Ex-NY Prosecutor Hits Her Stride With New Litigation BoutiqueDaily Litigation
  2. Boutique Sets 1st-Year Salaries At $250K Amid Hiring PushDaily Litigation
  3. Sidley Brings On Former Covington Litigator, DOJ ProsecutorDaily Litigation

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars NEWSummer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Small Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact