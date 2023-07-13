Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Binance Promotes Ex-Skadden Atty To GC Amid Probes

By Aislinn Keely · July 13, 2023, 4:22 PM EDT

Crypto exchange Binance has tapped a member of its internal legal team and alum of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP as its general counsel amid enforcement actions from federal...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest in-house counsel trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2023 Summer Associates Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. For Privacy, This GC Handles Data Like It's RadioactiveIn-House
  2. Over 50 Attys, Academics Call For Accessible Fertility CareIn-House
  3. What KPMG's Microsoft AI Commitment Could Mean For LegalIn-House

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot NEWRising Stars Summer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Small Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact