Ex-Husch Blackwell Partner Returns As Cybersecurity Lead

A former Husch Blackwell LLP partner who left last year to join the U.S. Department of Defense has returned to the firm to lead its cybersecurity practice in its Denver office,...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now