ABA Condemns Attacks On Law Firm Diversity Efforts

The American Bar Association on Friday condemned recent actions from elected officials and advocacy groups that challenge law firms' diversity programs in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning affirmative...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now