Ill. Atty Faces 1-Year Suspension Over Property Disputes

A hearing board of Illinois' attorney watchdog recommended that an attorney accused of running an illegal boarding house be suspended from practicing law for one year for making false statements in...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now