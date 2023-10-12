Exec Who Beat 'Varsity Blues' Rap Recalls 'Frustrating' Saga

A private equity executive who avoided prison time after an appeals court largely threw out his conviction in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case told Law360 that he felt bullied by...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now