Akerman Regulatory Partner Joins Greenspoon Marder In DC

A former Akerman LLP regulatory partner has moved to Greenspoon Marder LLP in Washington, D.C., to continue her practice providing strategic counsel on telemarketing laws and other regulations governing those and...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now