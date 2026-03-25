Marriott Vacations Promotes Deputy GC To Top Spot

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. has promoted its deputy general counsel to take over as the company's new top lawyer, replacing its longtime general counsel who stepped down earlier this month....
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