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Ex-NRA Head Faces Sanctions Bid For Throwing Water At Atty

By Emily Johnson · March 24, 2026, 4:01 PM EDT

The National Rifle Association asked a Florida federal judge to dismiss a suit from a former association president as a sanction because the former leader cursed at and threw water from...

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