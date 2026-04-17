USPTO Extends AI-Based Search Pilot Program

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has announced it will extend its Artificial Intelligence Search Automated Pilot Program, launched last year to allow applicants and examiners to search for prior art, until...
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