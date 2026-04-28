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Texas Firm Gray Reed Launches Data Center Initiative

By Lynn LaRowe · April 28, 2026, 3:42 PM EDT

Gray Reed & McGraw LLP's new data center team combines the expertise of the Texas firm's lawyers with that of its regulatory and advisory arms to serve the Lone Star State's...

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