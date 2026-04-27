Simpson Thacher Hires Clifford Chance Energy Ace In Texas

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP announced Monday that it has added a former Clifford Chance LLP partner to its energy and infrastructure practice, a Houston-based lawyer who brings in-house and private...
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