LegalEng Consulting Appoints Ex-Goodwin COO As Chief Exec

LegalEng Consulting Group, which serves in-house legal teams, announced Tuesday the appointment of current adviser Mary Shen O'Carroll, formerly of Google and most recently chief operating officer at Goodwin Procter LLP,...
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