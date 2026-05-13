Cardlytics Legal Chief To Depart With $450K Exit Package

The chief legal and privacy officer for the commerce media platform Cardlytics Inc. is stepping down in early July with a $380,000 separation payment and an additional $70,000 lump sum payment...
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