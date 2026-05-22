Australian Watchdog Appeals Nuix Case Dismissal

The Australian Securities & Investments Commission on Thursday appealed an April Federal Court judgment that dismissed enforcement proceedings over alleged 2021 disclosure breaches and misleading conduct against the legal tech company Nuix....
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