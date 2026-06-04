Day Pitney Financial Director Named Harris Beach CFO

Harris Beach Murtha Cullina PLLC announced that an experienced financial executive who most recently was director of financial planning and analysis at Day Pitney LLP has joined the firm as its...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now