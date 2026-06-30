6th Circ. Says Insurers Needn't Cover Malpractice Suit

A woman's legal malpractice claim against a Michigan law firm that represented her in a medical malpractice action is excluded under the firm's professional liability policies, the Sixth Circuit ruled, affirming...
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