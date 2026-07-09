Coinbase CLO Grewal To Exit, Advise Company Through Oct.

Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal, who led the cryptocurrency exchange through a prolonged battle with U.S. regulators, will step down at the end of the month before being succeeded by...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now