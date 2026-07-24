Ex-File Clerk Sues Philly Public Defender Office For Bias

A former file clerk for the Defender Association of Philadelphia sued the organization Friday for discrimination, alleging she faced retaliation for going out on leave to address her parents' health conditions...
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