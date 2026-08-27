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Holland & Knight Adds Partner From Kirkland In Calif.

By Rose Krebs · August 27, 2026, 2:33 PM EDT

Holland & Knight LLP announced Thursday that it has brought on an attorney from Kirkland & Ellis LLP who handles mergers and acquisitions, private equity and other matters....

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