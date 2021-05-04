Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Henderson Franklin Adds Head Of Business Litigation Dept.

By Matt Perez · May 4, 2021, 3:40 PM EDT

Fort Myers, Florida-based law firm Henderson Franklin Starnes & Holt PA has appointed a longtime attorney at the firm to replace its business litigation department chair, who will serve as its...

