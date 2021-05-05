How California Courts Have Been Fighting Bias

The incremental strides made by California's county courts and oversight agencies to eliminate bias in courtrooms following last summer's civil unrest were on display at the court system's Judicial Council work...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now